Nicondra: Spotty storms return to the forecast

By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few spectacular weather days, we are moving into a pretty typical weather pattern going into summer.

While we saw a couple of isolated downpours on Memorial Day, we should get slightly more rain coverage Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are starting off a bit warmer, with morning temperatures in the middle 70s. Expect muggy conditions to stick around into the afternoon.

The current pattern is fairly typical heading into June. We will continue to see muggy conditions with spotty storms through the end of the week. A cold front will sink south toward the end of the week. If the boundary moves far enough south, we would see fewer showers, while temperatures remain warm.

