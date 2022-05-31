BBB Accredited Business
State Legislature proposes establishing New Orleans Rock-n-roll museum

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A senate committee pushed through a bill that would establish another state museum. This time in Orleans Parish, to celebrate the history of rock and roll.

“It’s a new state museum that would tell the story of real music, rock n roll in New Orleans,” said Rep. Tanner Magee. “It’s modeled after what they do in Memphis called the Stacks Museum. It has educational components and you should be able to tap into federal dollars. It’s going to be done through the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. It eventually should become its own set-aside thing.”

The legislation also creates a board of directors for the “Dew Drop: America’s Rock N Roll museum”, the latest revitalization effort for the important landmark that some say is the very genesis of rock-n-roll.

It would be made up of eight members, including one appointed by the lieutenant governor and another by the mayor.

