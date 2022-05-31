BBB Accredited Business
Tropical development stays to our south

A few summer storms into Friday
Tropical moisture heads toward Florida
Tropical moisture heads toward Florida
By David Bernard
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical early June weather with a few showers or storms each day and temperatures around 90 degrees. The heat index will be as high as 100 degrees at times.

A weak front will move into the area on Friday and increase storm chances a bit. Drier air moves in for the weekend and early next week limiting any chance for rain. Temperatures will remain hot in the lower to even middle 90s well inland.

