Tropical development stays to our south

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical early June weather with a few showers or storms each day and temperatures around 90 degrees. The heat index will be as high as 100 degrees at times.

A weak front will move into the area on Friday and increase storm chances a bit. Drier air moves in for the weekend and early next week limiting any chance for rain. Temperatures will remain hot in the lower to even middle 90s well inland.

