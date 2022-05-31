Two women shot in Lower 9th Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women are recovering in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Flood Street just before 3:30 p.m. on May 31.

Two women were shot in the body, police say. Their conditions are unknown.

CRIMETRACKER

Triple shooting leaves elderly woman dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime

Plaquemines Parish deputy seriously injured after being struck by ATV

VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown

Following a triple shooting on Xavier University’s campus, this incident marks the 17th shooting in New Orleans in the last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.