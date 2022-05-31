BBB Accredited Business
Two women shot in Lower 9th Ward, NOPD says

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Flood Street just before 3:30 p.m. on May 31.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Flood Street just before 3:30 p.m. on May 31.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women are recovering in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Flood Street just before 3:30 p.m. on May 31.

Two women were shot in the body, police say. Their conditions are unknown.

Following a triple shooting on Xavier University’s campus, this incident marks the 17th shooting in New Orleans in the last week.

