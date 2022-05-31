BBB Accredited Business
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime

Others are on edge after Saturday’s armed carjacking Uptown.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to the rise in crime in New Orleans, a local business owner decided to move her business out of Orleans Parish.

Kim Martin, the owner of Textures Warehouse, captured surveillance video of a carjacking on Saturday, May 28. Just steps away from the front door of her old warehouse on Ninth St. near Tchoupitoulas St.

“Oh, it terrified me. It really did,” said Martin. “It was horrible. I felt horrible for the women and they look like they were out shopping... It’s just sad to see something like that.”

The New Orleans Police Department reported a 62-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint just before noon on Saturday of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

For Martin, she said carjackings and crimes like this not only affect the victims but also the community. She said there have been several incidences near her warehouse over the years, including car break-ins, theft, and carjackings.

“We have 800 people through our door on a Saturday, so people would be parking up and down this road. A lot of women with strollers, and carrying things back and forth from their car,” she said. “We noticed slowly a decline in people coming and they were telling us, ‘We don’t want to park three blocks away in the daytime. We’re nervous. We’re scared. There is no other parking.’”

So Martin and her team packed up the warehouse and moved her furniture and home goods business to another space in Elmwood.

“It’s hard. You establish a business here for three years and you have to relocate because of something like that. That’s pretty sad,” she said.

One block away from where the carjacking took place is Disco Warehouse, another textiles and furniture business. Employee Tyla Maiden feels like the carjacking on Saturday could have easily happened to her.

“It’s really unsettling, especially because it happened in broad daylight,” said Maiden. “It really makes me think that I need to be a lot more aware of my surroundings while I’m pulling up to park going to work.”

Martin said New Orleans is where she would like to do business and support a city she loves. But the recent violent crime has forced her to put her safety first.

“I loved our neighborhood. Loved the people; we’ve met so many wonderful people in the neighborhood, but it’s a shame,” she said.

If you have any information on Saturday’s carjacking, report it to Crimestoppers.

