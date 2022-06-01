Bruce: Summer pattern locks in; Watching the southern Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - June 1st on the calendar starts the 2022 hurricane season. As of now, any development in the southeast Gulf will likely stay well south of us. If there is any development or a sloppy Alex forms, the impacts of heavy rain will move into west and south Florida.

A 60 hour snapshot into Fri pm.The tropical potential in the SE Gulf will stay well south of us. If Alex does develop, it will bring a sloppy wet mess to south Florida. On the back side, we'll likely have dry skies although hot, pleasant headed into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/VHoSG7eLd1 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 1, 2022

Our summer pattern is settling in for early June with a few showers or storms each day and temperatures around 90 degrees. The heat index will be as high as 100 degrees at times.

A weak front will move into the area on Friday and increase storm chances a bit. On the back side of any Gulf tropical circulation, it will bring in drier air moves in for the weekend and early next week limiting any chance for rain. Temperatures will remain hot in the lower to even middle 90s well inland.

