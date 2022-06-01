Community struggles with the murder of a grandmother at a high school graduation

Three people injured during a shooting on Xavier University's campus on May 31, police say. (WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been more than 24 hours since the deadly shooting on Xavier University’s campus and for people who were in the area at the time it is not something they can easily shake.

A man whose identity FOX 8 is not disclosing is in that neighborhood every day.

“I just knew it was somebody probably got shot because of the amount of gunfire I heard,” he said.

He said he had never seen or heard anything like that before outside of the Xavier Convocation Center.

“No, never, first time,” he said.” “Oh, it’s terrible, you know, you feel terrible. I mean a happy, supposed to be a happy occasion and looks what happens.”

An 80-year-old grandmother, Augustine Greenwood, was hit by one of the bullets and died and two males were wounded but survived. One of the males is a juvenile.

The man said they were concerned that some of the bullets would fly their way.

“For sure, for sure because instead of running out to the gate I should have tried to find somewhere to hide but it was bad though, it was really bad,” he said.

The tragic shooting caused a Gentilly resident to take action.

“I was lost for words. I mean that could have been my grandmother, that could have been your grandmother. I was hurt, it’s grandma everybody loves their grandma,” said Rodrick “Scubble” Davis, Sr.

Davis who is known as “The Footwork King” organized a second line to honor Greenwood’s life. He did not know her but felt compelled to do something.

“I’m asking everybody to come out for them today at six o’clock at Tuba Fats Square. We’re going to do a pop-up second line for her and her family and we’re going to try to dance our pain away,” said Davis.

Mayor Cantrell did not take questions on the shooting during a city hall press conference on Wednesday and an NOPD spokesman said it is a homicide investigation and the agency would not comment further until it is ready.

Davis is among those incredulous over the shooting after high-school graduation on Xavier’s campus.

“Seeing that person lose their grandma in a terrible way, I mean you want your grandma at your graduation, she’s supposed to be able to come there and enjoy that, that’s something that these people wait their whole life for and for her to go there and to lose her life that way, it’s just, it’s terrifying man,” he said.

