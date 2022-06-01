BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Heart of Louisiana: Streetcar Desire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Streetcar Named Desire, the winner of 12 Academy Awards including Best Picture in 1952, is also a Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway Play, written by Tennessee Williams. He wrote the play while he was living in New Orleans French Quarter. The title comes from a real New Orleans streetcar line that no longer exists.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Streetcar Desire
Heart of Louisiana: Streetcar Desire
Nicondra Norwood competes to be the top fundraiser for the New Orleans chapter of the American...
Help Nicondra Kiss-A-Pig for the American Diabetes Association
Heart of Louisiana: Sam Houston Jones State Park
Heart of Louisiana: Sam Houston Jones State Park
Heart of Louisiana: Sam Houston Jones State Park
Heart of Louisiana: Sam Houston Jones State Park