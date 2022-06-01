IV Waste to take over Service Area 2 West

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - IV Waste is set for taking over Area 2 West.

Councilmember Eugene Green said that IV Waste received the most votes collected by the Sanitation Contract Selection Committee to take over the area. Now that the votes have been counted, final negotiations will take place

The vote for Service Area 2 East (Lakeview Gentilly and parts of MidCity) will happen on Thursday.

