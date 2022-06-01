Psychiatrist discusses gun violence following high school graduation shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What triggers a person to move to a violent response like pulling a gun on someone? Chair of Psychiatry at LSU Health Dr. Rahn Bailey said there are many reasons, but it all comes down to education.

What should have been a day of joy, turned into a day of sadness for many after the Morris Jeff High School graduation at Xavier University.

“We’re talking about a grandmother who was proud of her daughter, granddaughter, or grandson. She went to support them and some moron, some pariah, went there and pulled a gun shooting and killing this woman,” said Ameer Baraka, actor and youth mentor.

Baraka says he grew up in one of the New Orleans housing projects. At the age of 14, he pulled the trigger on a gun killing, someone. He went to jail for manslaughter.

As an adult, he has since learned from his mistakes. He now uses his life experience to mentor at-risk youth in the city.

“I was taught the same thing, that if someone deals with you in a hostile way, this is what you do and this is how you respond,” said Baraka. “So this is being perpetuated but I had to divorce myself from that way of thinking because you’re going to end up dead or in prison for the rest of your life.”

But what leads to someone resolving a conflict with a weapon?

Dr. Bailey said in conflict, someone has to recognize ways to deescalate or lower the intensity.

“If there’s a basic conflict, you don’t let it escalate by getting louder, saying more, using foul language, or making threats that then make a person lose the belief they can walk away from it because they feel they’ve been disrespected,” he said. “Too many people when they feel disrespected emotionally, they feel they need to respond physically and that needs to stop.”

He said it comes down to education and knowing how to react to conflict in a healthy way.

“What stimulates to move to a violent type of response? Maybe something that reminded them of the past? Trauma, or seeing others, their family or father or relative respond violently to non-violent provocations may be the key, and they have to learn when they get the same kind of provocation,” he said. “Don’t do what you saw in the past; what that person did, but develop your own strategy to move forward.”

“That person needs to have a second strategy. If I have a gun, I don’t even think of a second, third or fourth type of intervention.”

But for violent reactions, Dr. Bailey said it will take a community effort from the local government to health care and the school systems.

“We have to identify persons earlier in the process who we don’t think may be at risk and put the correct messages into them so when they have a conflict they don’t reach out toward a final violent solution,” he said.

It seems easy, but the psychology behind violent behavior runs deep, according to Baraka.

“You see everybody is trying to fit in with the culture. They don’t want to be alienated from the culture. They want to be cool with the culture. ‘This is my culture. I’m from New Orleans. This is how we do it.’ I want to be completely different from that because I know about the pain and anguish it caused,” said Baraka.

“And we have allowed for too long for it to continue to go on and on and on. And so many of us you know, you look at people who are in position with voices that look like me and you say ‘why aren’t you screaming from the rooftop, hey stop this killing. Let’s stop this killing.’”

He said it’s up to society to replace “anti-social behavior” with “pro-social behavior.”

“How do you divorce yourself from your way of thinking? And it’s a process. Because when you look at your community and you see older guys doing the same thing, you want to do the same thing. And sometimes in the households, the parents are acting this way,” he said.

Dr. Bailey said it will require a lot of work as a society to think differently about how to handle conflict resolution. He said respect needs to return to society, especially as more crimes against women, children and the elderly continue to rise.

“We in medicine have the perspective that we can create change in human behavior,” said Bailey.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.