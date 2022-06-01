Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The special committee tasked with investigating the death of Ronald Greene has requested Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with members of his executive staff, appear before the panel during its next meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 16.

The bi-partisan committee, made up of Louisiana lawmakers, released a statement Wednesday, June 1:

“The Special Committee to inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene was created to search for the truth. That search for truth has continually led us to serious questions that can only be answered by Governor John Bel Edwards and his executive staff. A request to appear before the Special Committee on Thursday, June 16, has been issued to Gov. John Bel Edwards; Matthew Block, Executive Counsel to Governor Edwards; and Tina Vanichchagorn, Special Counsel to Governor Edwards. This committee will do its job and see this through no matter where the evidence leads.”

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards issued a response to the group saying, “We’ve not received any such request, but will of course review it.”

