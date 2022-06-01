Jailed man re-booked with charges related to Balcony Bar mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who was already in jail for illegally possessing a firearm will have six additional charges tacked on in relation to the mass shooting at Balcony Bar on April 29.

Ronnie Davis, 27, is now facing six counts of attempted murder as the investigation into that mass shooting continues.

Davis was originally arrested when detectives located a suspect vehicle and found two firearms inside of it.

The gunfire wounded six people at Magazine Street’s Balcony Bar late Friday (April 29) and appears to have targeted a reputed New Orleans gang member who recently was released after a murder case against him fell apart, law enforcement sources told Fox 8.

Authorities speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed that 23-year-old Nairobi Davis was one of two men wounded when gunmen pulled up and opened fire after they spotted him leaving the Uptown New Orleans bar.

Four women also struck in their legs and lower bodies -- in the hail of an estimated 50 bullets -- appear to have been collateral damage for the gunmen who fled the scene. The women, who range in age from 23 to 35, each arrived for hospital treatment in “stable” condition, New Orleans police said.

The 27-year-old man accompanying Davis is believed to have returned fire, leading the NOPD to describe the 10:17 p.m. incident as a “shootout” in its initial account from the scene.

Neighborhood resident Kristen Dugas said she and a friend were sitting on a bench, talking outside a nearby Magazine Street business when the incident occurred.

“A car did slow down, (but) no one thought anything of it,” Dugas said. “Nothing was suspicious. And then we heard what sounded like firecrackers, the string of firecrackers that kids set off. So, we stayed where we were.

“It wasn’t until there was a pause and second round (of shots) that we saw people sort of getting out of the way, that dictated we might want to move. ... No one really ran. Everyone just kind of moved kind of slowly like they were confused as to what was happening.”

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

