Texas DPS says Uvalde CISD police chief stopped cooperating; Arrendondo says not true

UVALDE, Tx. (WVUE) - Uvalde law enforcement agencies have received criticism for their response to the school shooting at Robb Elementary that turned out to be one of the deadliest in the nation’s history, resulting in 19 students and two teachers dead.

As state investigators try to piece together what happened that day, the police chief for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Pete Arrendondo, has stopped speaking with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the last several days, according to a spokesperson.

“Uvalde PD and Uvalde CISD are still cooperating; however, the Chief of Police for CISD has yet to respond to the Rangers’ request for a follow-up interview that was made a couple of days ago,” a Texas DPS spokesperson said in a statement given to Fox 8 Wednesday morning.

However, Arrendondo told CNN Wednesday morning that he has been cooperating with the Texas DPS, directly contradiction the state office’s recent statements.

“I’ve been on the phone with them every day,” Arredondo said.

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo disputes claims he isn't cooperating with Texas DPS on the probe into the Robb Elementary shooting. (CNN)

The Uvalde CISD police department is a force that was formed to police the school district that Robb Elementary is in and Texas DPS has said that Arrendondo was the active incident scene commander the day of the shooting and that it was his decision to delay going into the school.

In a press conference last week, although DPS Director Steven McCraw did not identify Arredondo by name, he said the chief made the “wrong decision” not to engage with the gunman sooner.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. State officials have said 19 police officers waited outside the classroom where Salvador Ramos, 18, had opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.

Arredondo has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The confusing and sometimes contradictory responses in the week since the deadly shooting continued Tuesday with the revelation that the exterior door used by the gunman was not left propped open by a teacher, as police previously said.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Also according to CNN, Arrendondo was sworn in as a city councilman Tuesday night. There was no public ceremony.

“Out of respect for the families who buried their children today, and who are planning to bury their children in the next few days, no ceremony was held,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement.

The mayor originally said Monday that the special city council meeting “will not take place as scheduled, adding “our focus on Tuesday is on our families who lost loved ones.”

Although there was no formal ceremony, McLaughlin said that members of the council came to City Hall “at their convenience” during the day to be sworn in, adding that Arredondo did appear in person to receive the oath and sign paperwork.

Arredondo was elected to the council earlier this month. In his Monday statement, the mayor said Arredondo was “duly elected” and that there is “nothing in the City Charter, Election Code, or Texas Constitution that prohibits him from taking the oath of office. To our knowledge, we are currently not aware of any investigation of Mr. Arredondo.”

