BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Baton Rouge skate shop snags top prize in skate & film competition

Participants from Rukus skate shop take group photo at Red Bull Terminal Takeover on April 15,...
Participants from Rukus skate shop take group photo at Red Bull Terminal Takeover on April 15, 2022. // Justen Williams / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170142 // Usage for editorial use only //
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of skaters from Baton Rouge and Lafayette are making quite the “rukus” after snagging the top spot in Red Bull’s annual film and skate competition.

In April 2022, crews from all over the country rolled into the now-abandoned Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal in New Orleans for the Red Bull Terminal Takeover.

Baton Rouge performs an ollie in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia /...
Baton Rouge performs an ollie in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170079 // Usage for editorial use only //

After spending days in the forgotten airport, grinding old baggage claims and descending escalators on four wheels, the teams had to go home to edit the footage they captured into a two-minute clip.

Every team’s video was posted for a nationwide vote and Team Rukus came out as the frontrunner.

Baton Rouge performs a backside heelflip in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah...
Baton Rouge performs a backside heelflip in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170078 // Usage for editorial use only // (060222_team-rukus_wafb)

The crew claimed a $5,000 grand prize, which will be used to help the team’s local skate scene.

Baton Rouge performs a smith grind in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia...
Baton Rouge performs a smith grind in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170074 // Usage for editorial use only //

Rukus Skateshop is locally own and operated and is located at 5601 Jones Creek Road, Suite G in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
A tropical depression or tropical storm may develop in the Gulf of Mexico this first week of...
High chance of tropical development in the Gulf to begin hurricane season

Latest News

Concealed carry bill
Concealed carry bill
Violent Crime in NOLA
Violent Crime in NOLA
The bow of Darrell Williams' 31-foot cigarette boat is still visible from the Mandeville...
Good Samaritans recount saving 5 from deadly boat accident on Lake Pontchartrain
Heat builds next week
A few storms into the week
A shrimp boat has caught fire in the Rigolets near Fort Pike State Park.
VIDEO: Shrimp boat catches fire, sinks near Fort Pike State Park