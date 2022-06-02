BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: More of the same; Sun-clouds and spotty pm storms; Alex may develop soon in the tropics

Alex likely to be named late week
Alex likely to be named late week(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are stuck in a typical summer pattern as we can expect more of the same. Scattered showers will continue through the end of the week, ramping up Friday as we see a cold front push approach the area.

Although the front won’t do much to help out temperatures and muggy conditions, it will increase our rain chances before clearing us up for the weekend. Daily high temperatures the rest of the week will remain in the low 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. The weekend looks mostly clear, with some showers possible Sunday afternoon. Temperatures in the 90s stick through the beginning of the week.

The start of June also marks the beginning of hurricane season, and we are already watching tropical development in the Gulf this week. The remnants of hurricane Agatha are regrouping over the Yucatan Peninsula, with an 80% chance of development over the next 2 days.

If the disturbance strengthened it will become Alex, the first named Atlantic storm of the 2022 season. The impacts of this system will remain well to our south thanks to substantial dry air in the region, bringing locally heavy rainfall to southern Florida by the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
A tropical depression or tropical storm may develop in the Gulf of Mexico this first week of...
High chance of tropical development in the Gulf to begin hurricane season

Latest News

David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 6/1
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 6/1
The remains of destroyed homes and businesses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in...
Looking back at Hurricane Ida as the 2022 hurricane season begins
FILE - This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
What drives an active hurricane season?
Heavy traffic clogs Interstate 10 out of New Orleans as residents and visitors evacuate for the...
Evacuation lessons learned from Ida