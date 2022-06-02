Bruce: More of the same; Sun-clouds and spotty pm storms; Alex may develop soon in the tropics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are stuck in a typical summer pattern as we can expect more of the same. Scattered showers will continue through the end of the week, ramping up Friday as we see a cold front push approach the area.

Although the front won’t do much to help out temperatures and muggy conditions, it will increase our rain chances before clearing us up for the weekend. Daily high temperatures the rest of the week will remain in the low 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. The weekend looks mostly clear, with some showers possible Sunday afternoon. Temperatures in the 90s stick through the beginning of the week.

The start of June also marks the beginning of hurricane season, and we are already watching tropical development in the Gulf this week. The remnants of hurricane Agatha are regrouping over the Yucatan Peninsula, with an 80% chance of development over the next 2 days.

Bruce: Day 2 of hurricane season and we are likely to see a depression then tropical storm Alex develop. This is not our issue as all sights are on south Florida over the late week, into the early weekend. We stay status quo. Sun-clouds and hot with pm spotty storms. pic.twitter.com/kcx1ZMr7BB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 2, 2022

If the disturbance strengthened it will become Alex, the first named Atlantic storm of the 2022 season. The impacts of this system will remain well to our south thanks to substantial dry air in the region, bringing locally heavy rainfall to southern Florida by the weekend.

