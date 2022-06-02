Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “They didn’t just shoot the gun once. They shot it multiple times, and I’m like, who is that mad at 7:40 in the morning,” says the victim.

A typical ride to work Tuesday morning, turned into a nightmare for a Slidell woman as she drove on the I-10 westbound just before the highrise.

“When all of a sudden, I heard this big explosion. I felt like somebody had punched me in the shoulder really hard,” says the victim.

A bullet went flying through her windshield on the driver’s side. Glass flew everywhere.

“I felt my shoulder because I thought I got shot. I felt my shoulder, and there wasn’t any blood. I check the rear view mirror, and there was blood going down my face from the glass,” says the victim.

She became frantic and exited the interstate. She eventually ended up at a police station. She says officers found a 9mm bullet in her backseat, and that’s when she realized just how close she came to getting shot. She says her seatbelt saved her life, when it appears the bullet bounced off of it.

“They believe it (the bullet) hit in the right place on my seatbelt, so it didn’t actually hurt me, other than feeling like I got punched,” says the victim.

Apparently, she wasn’t the only victim that morning. Police say a second driver reported bullets flying through his vehicle as well.

“It just seems like more and more, I don’t know if it’s like the younger generation or something, but they don’t seem to care. They think violence is the answer to everything,” says the victim.

The woman says she believes the bullets came from the other side of the interstate where there may have been some type of a road rage incident, but police will not confirm that.

Meanwhile, violence across New Orleans continues to heat up.

In the past 24 hours, 8 people were shot. One of those victims died.

