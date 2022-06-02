Community gathers for a second line in Treme to support victims of high school graduation shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 100 people gathered at Tuba Fats Square in Treme to second line through the neighborhood to remember a grandmother who was shot and killed after a high school graduation on Tuesday, May 31.

80-year-old Augustine Greenwood had just watched her grandchild walk across the stage when she was hit by a bullet meant for someone else outside Xavier University.

Wednesday evening people wanted to remember her and show support for the family with a second line.

“I was outraged. I couldn’t believe it happened at a graduation,” said Nicole McRettie, who was participating in the second line. “I just think it’s heartbreaking and that’s why I’m out here.”

She said she didn’t know the family of Greenwood personally, but the tragedy hits close to home.

“It could have easily been me or somebody in my family,” said McRettie, who attended three graduations in May. “Just gonna show them we’re gonna second line that heartbreak out and support and rally around the family and community.”

And that’s what the more than 100 people who attended the second line did.

Rodrick “Scubble” Davis organized the event. He said he felt called to take action.

“That’s a loss that’s indescribable. I can only imagine what that family and that child is going through,” he said.

“Giving this second line today is definitely letting the family know that we’re with you and anything we can do to help we’re here. And like we gonna dance to keep from crying and that’s what we do in this city and anything that can uplift a family in a tough time it’s a second line.”

It was also a way for many people to voice their frustrations when it comes to violent crimes.

“We gotta stop this violence. We got to stop the violence. What is it gonna take for people to understand like enough is enough,” said Davis.

