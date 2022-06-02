BBB Accredited Business
Covington man arrested for exposing genitals at Big Lots store, police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man has been arrested for exposing his genitals to a cashier in a Big Lots store, police say.

Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the help of community Facebook users after posting stills from surveillance footage on their page.

Police say he could be facing a felony charge for obscenity.

On the day of the incident, police say that Guillerman walked up to a cashier around 11 a.m. on Tues., May 17 with his genitals exposed while paying for a drink at a store located on Highway 190.

