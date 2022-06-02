BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of an Edna Karr student has been indicted for the murder of his son’s alleged killer, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney.

An Orleans Parish Grand Jury indicted Bokio Johnson, 46, for the second-degree murder of Hollis Carter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Johnson shot and killed 21-year-old Carter who was heading to court for the slaying of an Edna Karr student and his sister.

Carter was out on bond despite facing two second-degree murder charges in the March 2021 deaths of Caleb Johnson, 18, and his sister Breyiana Brown, 25.

Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in...
Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in the parking lot of an Algiers apartment complex. A female student was also shot(WVUE FOX 8)

Detectives believe Carter shot and killed the siblings during a gun sale gone wrong. A third unidentified person suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

On Tues., March 23, Carter was headed to court when Bokio Johnson allegedly shot him in the head and injured his mother in their vehicle.

More: ‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

Johnson was indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say

Latest News

Shrimp boat catches fire near Fort Pike State Park
Shrimp boat catches fire near Fort Pike State Park
Cade Fuxan, 24, was arrested after telling police that he shot his roommate after an...
Kenner man arrested for manslaughter after telling police he shot roommate following altercation
Weathering the Storm 2022: Evacuation lessons learned from Ida
Weathering the Storm 2022: Evacuation lessons learned from Ida
Weathering the Storm 2022: Part 3
Weathering the Storm 2022: Part 3