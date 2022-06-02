BBB Accredited Business
A few storms into the week

By David Bernard
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical June heat heading into the weekend with highs around 90 degrees. There’s a chance for a few storms on Friday and Sunday and only a stray storm on Saturday. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and the heat index between 95 and 100 degrees.

Much hotter weather is expected next week with lots of sun. Temperatures will move into the middle 90s. The humidity will not be extreme and that should keep the heat index below 105 degrees.

There are no tropical systems impacting our area through the weekend.

