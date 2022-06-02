Good Samaritans recount saving 5 from deadly boat accident on Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tale of heroism is emerging from Mandeville as four men describe jumping into action, saving five people from a deadly boat accident on Lake Pontchartrain over the Memorial Day weekend.

“I’m glad we were there and went out,” Rob Doolittle says. “They were in bad shape.”

A 31-foot cigarette boat capsized and sank in choppy waters on Sunday afternoon. The bow of the sunken speedboat remains visible on Mandeville’s lakefront.

The bow of Darrell Williams' 31-foot cigarette boat is still visible from the Mandeville Lakefront. (WVUE)

Trip was on the second floor of the Pontchartrain Yacht Club looking out over the rough and windy lake when he saw the boat’s owner, Darrell Williams, clinging to the bow of his vessel.

“I saw the bow straight up in the air and said ‘they’re sinking,’” Trip Doolittle recalls.

Williams says he has no idea what happened. Around 3:30 p.m., he and five other friends were out, for not even 15 minutes, going to get some dinner when the back end started to take on water.

“He had a t-shirt wrapped around his hand and he was waving,” Trip says.

Trip Doolittle recalls jumping into action to save five passengers aboard a sinking vessel on Lake Pontchartrain. (WVUE)

Williams said that he got everyone except for himself situated with a life jacket and he held onto the hull of the boat that was still sticking up.

Trip grabbed his father, Rob, and sped three blocks to get their 25-foot Nautic Star launched.

“We went over and got my boat and went out there and saw four or five people in the water,” Rob says.

The men, along with another 28-foot boat carrying Court Richardson, immediately began rescuing passengers.

Conditions on Lake Pontchartrain can change quickly. (WVUE)

“They were in total shock,” Rob says.

One passenger was rescued after being swept hundreds of yards away by strong southeasterly winds.

“He was in bad shape,” Richardson says. “Barely keeping his head above water. He didn’t have a life jacket on.”

The men saved five passengers but a sixth, Kevin Childs, 33, of California, was already gone.

Williams said Childs did not have the life jacket properly fastened and was struggling and panicking. That’s when he slipped out of the jacket and under the water.

“If they were another half-mile out, we probably wouldn’t have seen it,” Rob says.

The passengers told the Good Samaritans that Childs sank immediately and he was gone before the rescues began. His body was recovered four hours later about two miles to the west.

Williams said Childs just had a baby two weeks ago and that everyone involved was devastated.

Though his death is tragic, these men are grateful they were able to help save the five others.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.