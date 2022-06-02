Judge denies restitution for Jack Strain abuse victim

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A judge dashes the hopes of one of former sheriff Jack Strain’s victims to recover damages after years of abuse.

The move is a setback for a man who some say was instrumental in the conviction of strain.

Mark Finn, was a lifelong associate of former St Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain, who testified at length about years of abuse.

For hours Finn gave grueling testimony about psychological and drug problems he blamed on Strain, but a judge has now ruled that Finn is not entitled to damages.

“I believe it’s a shame that this man is not being provided with the economic resources that he needs for the treatment that he deserves and should have to put his life back together,” said Terry King, with Concerned Citizens of St Tammany.

Finn, is a career criminal, currently in jail on drug charges. And the group of Concerned Citizens of St Tammany has asked that his current sentence be revoked so that he can get the treatment they say he needs.

“He is somebody who was victimized by a member of law enforcement over many years through sexual molestation and from being held in jail and has a drug problem and has never been able to access the resources for that drug rehab and psychiatric rehabilitation that he needs,” said King.

Some court observers believe that Finn’s testimony was crucial to Strain’s conviction, and four life sentences.

“I don’t know if they could’ve gotten a true conviction without his testimony that which such a convoluted trial and there was so many different witnesses but Mark was critical and providing the information concerning his actual victimization,” said King.

Finn’s mother Patricia testified against Strain as well and was hoping to see her son walk free, but she passed away two months ago.

Finn’s attorney says he may appeal the decision not to pay him damages. There’s also a separate effort underway to have Finn released from his current sentence

