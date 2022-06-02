Kenner man arrested for manslaughter after telling police he shot roommate following altercation

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner man was arrested for manslaughter Wed. (June 1) night after police received a call from him saying that he had just shot his roommate, police say.

Cade Fuxan, 24, was arrested after telling police that he shot his roommate after an altercation in their Sugar Mill apartment on Williams Blvd.

Police found James Parker, 22, dead on the apartment floor, shot multiple times.

Fuxan also told police that there was another violent altercation between him and Parker prior to Wednesday on Mon., May 30.

Fuxan sustained injuries to his face and body from the fight. Parker made attempts to reconcile with Fuxan but Fuxan refused to accept his apology, police say.

Fuxan told police he shot Parker on Wednesday because Parker charged at him.

