BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU’s Crews, Berry named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-American teams on Thursday, June 2. Crews, the Co-SEC Player of the Year was named a First-Team All-American and Berry was named a Second-Team All-American.

Crews is hitting .345 at the plate going 80-for-232, with nine doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and 68 runs scored. His 21 home runs is the most by a Tiger since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf hit 22 in 2009.

RELATED: Jacob Berry, Dylan Crews named semifinalists for Golden Spikes Award

The Longwood, Fla. native was recently named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award along with Berry. Crews leads the Southeastern Conference in runs scored with 68, No. 2 in triples with 4, and RBI with 68. He ranks No. 3 in the SEC in home runs, No. 4 in hits with 80, and No. 5 in slugging percentage, at .690, No. 8 in walks with 39, and his .456 on-base percentage is No. 9 in the SEC.

This past season, Crews was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on May 9 after he helped lead LSU to a series win over Alabama hitting .636 going 7-for-11, with a double, three home runs, and seven RBI.

The Arizona transfer, Berry, playing his first season in the SEC is hitting a team-high .381 going 72-for-189 at the plate, and leads the league with a .400 batting average in SEC play. He was named a 2022 Second-Team All-SEC member and collected eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBI, and 43 runs scored.

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

A native of Queen Creek, Arizona, is No. 2 in the SEC in batting average at .381, No. 4 in on-base percentage at .473, No. 8 in slugging at .661 and his 72 hits rank No. 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
A tropical depression or tropical storm may develop in the Gulf of Mexico this first week of...
High chance of tropical development in the Gulf to begin hurricane season

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Josh Smith connects for a single to left in the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Former LSU Tiger Josh Smith called up by Rangers, gets first career start
LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.
LSU sent to the Hattiesburg Regional to face Kennesaw State
LSU to play in Hattiesburg regional
LSU to play in Hattiesburg regional
SLU to face Auburn in Auburn regional
SLU to face Auburn in Auburn regional