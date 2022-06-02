BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

WANTED: 23-year-old woman accused of killing man on Poland Avenue

Leslea Grinstead, 23, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Maurice Motton...
Leslea Grinstead, 23, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Maurice Motton on May 16 on Poland Avenue, according to NOPD.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman accused of killing 31-year-old Maurice Motton on May 16.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Leslea Grinstead shot and killed Motton in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue just before 10 a.m.

New Orleans police investigate the fatal shooting of a man Monday (May 16) in the 2000 block of...
New Orleans police investigate the fatal shooting of a man Monday (May 16) in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue.(Jim Pennison/WVUE-Fox 8)

Motton was found with a gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Grinstead is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

Leslea Grinstead, 23, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Maurice Motton...
Leslea Grinstead, 23, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Maurice Motton on May 16 on Poland Avenue, according to NOPD.(NOPD)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call homicide detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say

Latest News

Shrimp boat catches fire near Fort Pike State Park
Shrimp boat catches fire near Fort Pike State Park
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Cade Fuxan, 24, was arrested after telling police that he shot his roommate after an...
Kenner man arrested for manslaughter after telling police he shot roommate following altercation
Weathering the Storm 2022: Evacuation lessons learned from Ida
Weathering the Storm 2022: Evacuation lessons learned from Ida
Weathering the Storm 2022: Part 3
Weathering the Storm 2022: Part 3