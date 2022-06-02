WANTED: 23-year-old woman accused of killing man on Poland Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman accused of killing 31-year-old Maurice Motton on May 16.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Leslea Grinstead shot and killed Motton in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue just before 10 a.m.

New Orleans police investigate the fatal shooting of a man Monday (May 16) in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue. (Jim Pennison/WVUE-Fox 8)

Motton was found with a gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Grinstead is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

Leslea Grinstead, 23, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Maurice Motton on May 16 on Poland Avenue, according to NOPD. (NOPD)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call homicide detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.