After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA #6

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Jarvis Landry shines

After missing the first week of OTA’s, Jarvis Landry was on the field this week wearing #80. It didn’t take long for the Lutcher and LSU product to make an impression. Landry looked clean and crisp all practice long.

What stood out most watching him up close was how he’s able to consistently create separation in congested spaces. Landry is not necessarily known as a speed or a lightning quick guy, but he uses detailed footwork in and out of his breaks to create windows for his quarterback.

A perfect example came during seven-on -seven when he ran an underneath lucy route where he ran inside like he’s running a crosser then planted his foot and cut back to the sideline. The defender held Landry’s right hand, but when Jameis Winston throw him the pass Landry was able to reel it in with just his left. Later in the period, with Andy Dalton at quarterback, Landry ran a slant and made some moves after the catch to gain significant yardage.

It’s only one practice, but it appears Landry came exactly as advertised when the Saints signed him.

Take Two: Evaluating Jameis

I was not able to see Winston’s limp from a week ago that caused so much discussion on the national level. So naturally that was one of the biggest things I wanted to observe on my own this week.

Here’s what my eyes saw: the limp is still there, and it’s noticeable on his deeper drops. It does appear that he’s laboring a bit on those types of passes. However, given where he’s at in his recovery it’s not something to overreact too. If it’s still there when training camp starts then it may be more worrisome.

From an overall big picture standpoint, Winston is ahead of schedule but certainly not 100%. That was my other big takeaway. Winston looks pretty good on short area passing; he completed all six of passes underneath during 7-on-7. But he still doesn’t have his lower body base to drive the ball. This really showed up on second level/intermediate and deeper throws. His only two passes beyond ten-yards sailed on him. His first attempt was a dig to Chris Olave that missed high. Then, he threw a skinny post type route to Kawaan Baker that he overthrew by several yards and got picked off. Even during the periods with routes on air and no defender in place, none of those looked quite right.

Winston didn’t participate in team drills, and I’ll be very curious to see if does any team work at all the rest of the offseason (At least in the practices we’re able to see).

Take Three: Attendance Report

My first impression when walking on the field Thursday was just how sparse it looked. The Saints have 90 players on their current roster but clearly did not have that amount practicing. That’s not necessarily good or bad just an objective observation.

Landry was obviously back after missing last week. Andrus Peat and Landon Young were both back on the field as well. Safety Marcus Maye was off to the side doing some work earlier in the practice.

The following players were not seen at practice:

Michael Thomas

Tyrann Mathieu

Taysom Hill

DeMario Davis

CJ Gardner-Johnson

Marshon Lattimore

Marcus Davenport

Payton Turner

Mark Ingram

P.J. Williams

Bradley Roby

James Hurst

Some of those players are in town rehabbing injury while others did not attend.

Take Four: Top Plays

Kaden Elliss had a nice day. He had an impressive PBU on a slot fade route by Juwan Johnson during 7-on-7′s. Elliss got his hands up at the perfect time to make the play.

Tanoh Kpassagnon had two likely sacks during the team period.

Dalton had two nice throws during team. On a third and long, Dalton fired a strike to Marquez Callaway on a deep out for a first down. Later in the period, Dalton read the corner blitz perfectly and connected with Devine Ozigbo on a wheel route for a big gain.

J.T. Gray picked off Dalton on a deflected pass to Johnson. Dalton was late on the throw.

Take Five: Other Observations

Dennis Allen was asked if he felt like the team may have to save Winston from himself in his recovery. He said there’s a delicate balance between pushing yourself to get ready and risking re-injury. It’s something I’m certain they’re monitoring given Winston’s energetic personality and eagerness to be on the field.

First round pick Trevor Penning got first team reps at left tackle.

The Saints have now completed six OTA practices. They’re scheduled for four more next week before mandatory mini-camp June 14-16.

