BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Alex likely to develop heading to Florida; The summer pattern continues this weekend

Bruce: A summer weekend with hot temps and spotty pm storms
Bruce: A summer weekend with hot temps and spotty pm storms(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our first named storm of the young 2022 season will likely form into Alex later today. this will be a rainy mess for south Florida with no impacts to the north central Gulf states.

Otherwise, Typical June heat heading into the weekend with highs around 90 degrees. There’s a chance for a few storms on Friday and Sunday and only a stray storm on Saturday. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and the heat index between 95 and 100 degrees.

Much hotter weather is expected next week with lots of sun. Temperatures will move into the middle 90s. The humidity will not be extreme and that should keep the heat index below 105 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
A tropical depression or tropical storm may develop in the Gulf of Mexico this first week of...
High chance of tropical development in the Gulf to begin hurricane season

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 6/2
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 6/2
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 6/2
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 6/2
Heat builds next week
A few storms into the week
Weathering the Storm 2022: Evacuation lessons learned from Ida
Weathering the Storm 2022: Evacuation lessons learned from Ida