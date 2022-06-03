Bruce: Alex likely to develop heading to Florida; The summer pattern continues this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our first named storm of the young 2022 season will likely form into Alex later today. this will be a rainy mess for south Florida with no impacts to the north central Gulf states.

Tropical storm Alex will likely form later today heading to the southwest Florida coast by tomorrow morning. It will not be a large storm due to extreme wind shear keeping it as bay, but a rainy mess for south Florida. As far as we are concerned, there will be no impacts here. pic.twitter.com/NMnSoJ53a8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 3, 2022

Otherwise, Typical June heat heading into the weekend with highs around 90 degrees. There’s a chance for a few storms on Friday and Sunday and only a stray storm on Saturday. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and the heat index between 95 and 100 degrees.

Much hotter weather is expected next week with lots of sun. Temperatures will move into the middle 90s. The humidity will not be extreme and that should keep the heat index below 105 degrees.

