Louisiana moves to outlaw mail-order abortion drugs

Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.
Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.(Cropped Robin Marty / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail won final passage in the state’s Legislature on Friday.

The state Senate voted 31-1 to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican.

Hewitt stressed during brief remarks to the Senate Friday that the bill does not penalize women who seek abortions. The bill also states that contraceptive drugs and devices, including drugs known as “morning-after” pills and other emergency contraceptives used after sexual intercourse, are not considered abortion-inducing drugs under the law.

The bill requires that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician.

Barring an unexpected veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposes legal abortion, the bill will become law on Aug. 1.

Penalties for violating the law include prison sentences of one to five years.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

