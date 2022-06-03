BBB Accredited Business
LSU the betting favorite to get out of the Hattiesburg Regional

The winner of the LSU-Kennesaw State matchup will take on the winner of USM-Army at 6 p.m. on...
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is the 2-seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, but they’re the betting favorite to move onto the super regionals next weekend.

LSU is -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to survive the four-team regional. The University of Southern Mississippi, the 1-seed, is second in betting odds at +140 (bet $100 to win $140. That’s according to Caesars Sportsbook.

LSU (38-20) takes on Kennesaw State (35-26) at 6 p.m. on Friday. USM (43-16) opens the Hattiesburg Regional matching up with Army (31-23).

LSU made the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth out of the SEC. USM won the Conference USA regular season title, but lost in the semi-finals of the CUSA tournament.

Kennesaw State got in as the Atlantic Sun tourney champion. Army caught their bid by taking home the Patriot League tourney championship.

The winner of the LSU-Kennesaw State matchup will take on the winner of USM-Army at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

