Nicondra: Gulf disturbance heading towards Florida and spotty storms into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alex likely to form this weekend in the southern Gulf making it the first named storm of the 2022 season. It will likely bring a rainy mess to south Florida with no major impacts to the north central Gulf coast. Closer to home in Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast its all about June heat heading into the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s. We will see some isolated storms in the afternoons. Those individual storms could bring a heavy down pour or two for impressive totals in a few rain gauges, but it will be mostly dry. The vast majority of folks will see a mix of sun and clouds and the heat index between 95 and 100 degrees.

The extended forecast brings hotter weather for next week with lots of sun and little rain. Temperatures will move into the middle 90s, but humidity should be bearable with the heat index below 105 degrees.

