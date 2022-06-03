VIDEO: Gunman fires more 15 to 20 shots through St. Roch home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing video shows the moment dozens of bullets are fired into a St. Roch home Sunday night, just missing a sleeping man inside.

“I’ve been asked if I have nine lives and no I don’t,” David Roe solemnly joked.

Roe believes his home on Elysian Fields was targeted.

“A young man walked up to my sidewalk, pulled out a submachine pistol, I think, and opened fire on my house,” Roe described. “There was a full crowd of people here, there were people in a convertible right there and he didn’t care.”

We found 9-millimeter shells scattered outside the home. The side was riddled with holes.

“One bullet just missed me, one roommate was up at his uncle and aunt’s in Gentilly, and the other one had gone to the bathroom, or this would be a different story,” Roe said.

Roe was woken up by the barrage.

“Oh, I hit the floor. I hit the floor and there’s a chimney and a fireplace right there, which is where my desk is and I crawled over and got my phone and dialed 911,” Roe recalled.

NOPD is investigating, but Roe’s roommate who was also home that night has been robbed before and has had enough.

“The three bullet holes above his bed while he just happened to be on the other side of the house, it was the last straw,” Roe said.

He says while both his roommates are leaving, he’s lived in the area for 20 years and with the level of crime in the city, another neighborhood wouldn’t make a difference.

“Is that any better than the neighborhood I’ve lived in and loved for all this time? No. There’s nowhere safer, there’s nowhere more dangerous and I’m not gonna get run off,” Roe said. “This is the last stand. Got nowhere else to go.”

He just wants his neighbors to be aware of what’s been happening.

“I’m lucky, maybe? I don’t know. Do they come back and finish the job? I don’t know because here I am talking about it. I should stay silent, but I can’t stay silent,” Roe said.

NOPD’s Fifth District asks anyone with information to call detectives at 504-658-6050 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

