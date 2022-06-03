Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EBRSO reported Latasha Williams, 39, was booked on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.
The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.
According to EBRSO, a woman was using the self-checkout at the Neighborhood Walmart on Coursey Blvd. and began arguing with someone. An employee stepped in and tried telling her to stop, then she stabbed the employee with a box cutter.
EBRSO says the employee is being treated with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The woman did flee the scene officials said, but she was located at her house and arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
