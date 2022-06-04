BBB Accredited Business
Deputy shoots suspect during drug investigation in Terrebonne Parish, according to State Police

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting involving a Terrebonne Parish deputy Friday night left one man injured during a drug investigation.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Grace Street in Houma. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a narcotics call after receiving a complaint of the activity at the residence.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old male identified as Joshua Babin of Houma approached the door with a gun in his hand.

A deputy gave commands for Babin to drop the firearm, but he pointed the weapon toward the deputy. This resulted in a deputy firing his gun, striking Babin.

He was transported to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

LSP is leading the investigation with assistance from Houma Police Department.

