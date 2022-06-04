Deputy shoots suspect during drug investigation in Terrebonne Parish, State Police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A shooting involving a Terrebonne Parish deputy Friday night left one man injured during a drug investigation, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Grace Street in Houma. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a narcotics call after receiving a complaint of the activity at the residence.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old male identified as Joshua Babin of Houma approached the door with a gun in his hand.

A deputy gave commands for Babin to drop the firearm, but officials said he pointed the weapon toward the deputy. This resulted in a deputy firing his gun, striking Babin.

He was transported to UMC with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

LSP is leading the investigation with assistance from Houma Police Department.

