BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Entergy Louisiana bills are about to get bigger

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana customers are going to see higher utility bills at the end of the month.

Entergy says the average household will see at least $25 added to June’s bill. Those are customers that use about 1,000-kilowatt hours a month.

It will come in the form of a fuel adjustment to offset rising natural gas costs as well as a storm restoration fee.

The company says to offset widespread damage and in some instances an entire rebuild of the electrical infrastructure, it’s adding around $9 to $10 every month starting now.

You’ll see an extra $15 dollars for the fuel adjustment Entergy says because natural gas that’s used to operate power generation facilities costs double what it was last year and is three times higher than 2020.

Entergy says it does not profit from these increases and will continue to provide payment assistance.

Click HERE for more information on payment assistance and to read the letter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

Latest News

Inflation energy bill cost up
Inflation energy bill cost up
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
St. James community pillar turns 100
Oldest lifelong resident in Vacherie turns 100
Two of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood's children discuss the life she led and her tragic death...
The family of an 80-year-old killed by a stray bullet treasures her legacy