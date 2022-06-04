Entergy Louisiana bills are about to get bigger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana customers are going to see higher utility bills at the end of the month.

Entergy says the average household will see at least $25 added to June’s bill. Those are customers that use about 1,000-kilowatt hours a month.

It will come in the form of a fuel adjustment to offset rising natural gas costs as well as a storm restoration fee.

The company says to offset widespread damage and in some instances an entire rebuild of the electrical infrastructure, it’s adding around $9 to $10 every month starting now.

You’ll see an extra $15 dollars for the fuel adjustment Entergy says because natural gas that’s used to operate power generation facilities costs double what it was last year and is three times higher than 2020.

Entergy says it does not profit from these increases and will continue to provide payment assistance.

Click HERE for more information on payment assistance and to read the letter.

