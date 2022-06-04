BBB Accredited Business
Hannah - Warm weather sticks around for the weekend, along with mainly dry conditions

By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend temperatures climb above-average with highs in the low 90s, and little chance for rain through Sunday morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy through Saturday as temperatures reach into the 90s across the region. Lows will remain in the 70s overnight. Sunday will be above-average as well, but slight rain chances creep into the forecast with a bit of moisture entering the region. Spotty showers are possible through the afternoon and early evening hours.

The week ahead holds more highs in the 90s as above-normal conditions persist. Overnight lows stay above 70 and a relatively dry pattern will remain through the start of the week.

In the Gulf, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to impact southern Florida on Saturday, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding through the weekend.

