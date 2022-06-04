Homicide in New Orleans East under investigation Saturday morning, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A homicide victim was discovered early Saturday morning (June 4) in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East, police said.

The victim’s identity, age and gender were not immediately disclosed. An NOPD spokesman said the dead body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of the Interstate-10 Service Road.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

