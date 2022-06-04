BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hot temps and spotty storms through the weekend

Drier air in the middle and upper levels will bring rain chances down for the week ahead. It...
Drier air in the middle and upper levels will bring rain chances down for the week ahead. It will still be muggy and without a lot of cloud cover and showers expect vry warm temps.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a nice, but hot Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A few storms formed mainly south and west, but most rain stayed away. Sunday expect more mostly dry and sunny conditions. Early afternoon into the evening rain chances go up to about 20% coverage. With plenty of moisture at the surface and drier conditions in the middle and upper levels any storms that do manage to break through will likely be strong with relatively high rain totals, but most of us stay rain free. Lower rain chances stick around for most of the week, but with little rain and clouds temperatures will soar. Expect highs in the 90s and lows in the middle 70s and upper 60.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

Latest News

Meet new Fox 8 meteorologist Hannah Gard
Meet new Fox 8 meteorologist Hannah Gard
Hannah Gard's first Fox 8 forecast for Saturday, June 4
Hannah Gard's first Fox 8 forecast for Saturday, June 4
Morning weather update for Saturday, June 4
Morning weather update for Saturday, June 4
Sunshine and mainly dry conditions in store for the weekend
Hannah: Warm weather sticks around for the weekend, along with mainly dry conditions