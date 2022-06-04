Hot temps and spotty storms through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a nice, but hot Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A few storms formed mainly south and west, but most rain stayed away. Sunday expect more mostly dry and sunny conditions. Early afternoon into the evening rain chances go up to about 20% coverage. With plenty of moisture at the surface and drier conditions in the middle and upper levels any storms that do manage to break through will likely be strong with relatively high rain totals, but most of us stay rain free. Lower rain chances stick around for most of the week, but with little rain and clouds temperatures will soar. Expect highs in the 90s and lows in the middle 70s and upper 60.

