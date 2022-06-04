BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot Saturday morning in New Orleans East, NOPD says

A homicide victim was found early Saturday (June 4) in the 8500 block of the I-10 Service Road...
A homicide victim was found early Saturday (June 4) in the 8500 block of the I-10 Service Road in the West Lake Forest section of New Orleans East.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man was found shot to death early Saturday (June 4) in a grassy area off the Interstate-10 service road, New Orleans Police said.

The corpse was discovered around 6:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of the I-10 Service Road, in the West Lake Forest area, the NOPD said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed, nor did police say whether they had developed a suspect or motive for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

