Oldest lifelong resident in Vacherie turns 100

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - A milestone was reached this week in St. James Parish.

Edwin Octave Jr., the oldest lifelong resident in a Vacherie community turned 100, marking his centenarian milestone.

Edwin was married for 76 years to Lilly Rose who passed away in 2017 at age 95. His children, grandchildren and grandchildren say they all hope to live past 100 too.

