BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Oldest lifelong resident in Vacherie turns 100

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - A milestone was reached this week in St. James Parish.

Edwin Octave Jr., the oldest lifelong resident in a Vacherie community turned 100, marking his centenarian milestone.

Edwin was married for 76 years to Lilly Rose who passed away in 2017 at age 95. His children, grandchildren and grandchildren say they all hope to live past 100 too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

Latest News

St. James community pillar turns 100
St. James community pillar turns 100
Oak Street Po-Boy Fest announces date for 2022
Oak Street Po-Boy Fest set to return this fall
Heart of Louisiana: Streetcar Desire
Heart of Louisiana: Streetcar Desire
Heart of Louisiana: Streetcar Desire
Heart of Louisiana: Streetcar Desire