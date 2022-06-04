BBB Accredited Business
PETA urges Jack Harlow and Drake to donate ‘Churchill Downs’ proceeds after glamorizing horse racing

Jack Harlow, a graduate of Atherton High School, told WAVE at the Derby that Drake was...
Jack Harlow, a graduate of Atherton High School, told WAVE at the Derby that Drake was responsible for naming their track "Churchill Downs."(WAVE)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - PETA is not pleased with Drake and Jack Harlow right now with the duo’s new video “Churchill Downs” glamorizing horse racing. The organization is calling them out to donate their earnings immediately.

“Churchill Downs” is a collaboration from Harlow’s recently released album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The pair made an appearance at the Kentucky Derby, Harlow’s hometown, as cameras followed them around the event.

In a statement from PETA obtained from HotNewHipHop, the organization stated that both Jack Harlow and Drake are glamorizing horseracing in the video and should donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for Thoroughbreds discarded by the industry.

“Jack Harlow and Drake have chosen to glamorize horseracing with their new ‘Churchill Downs’ video,” the organization said in a release. “In response, PETA is calling on Harlow to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for Thoroughbreds discarded by the industry, which exports 7,500 of them for slaughter every year.”

The organization also claims that in the music video, Harlow is only showing the positive side of the event and not showing the “the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry.”

Just recently, Russell Wilson and Ciara were blasted by PETA for not adopting a new puppy from a shelter.

There has been no response from Drake or Harlow’s team regarding PETA’s request.

