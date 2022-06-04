Weekend closure of westbound Westbank Expressway near CCC bridge starts Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Motorists leaving New Orleans for the Westbank this weekend are strongly encouraged to use the Huey P. Long Bridge, as a major closure for roadwork near the Crescent City Connection Bridge is set to begin Saturday night (June 4).

The westbound side of the Westbank Expressway (elevated US Highway 90B) coming off the CCC Bridge will be closed at the General De Gaulle Drive overpass from 8 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday, as crews work to level out the approach to the elevated expressway, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said.

Motorists who choose to cross the CCC during the closure will find only exit 9A (Terry Parkway/Frontage Road) or 9B (General De Gaulle Drive) open, and will be forced to exit there. Motorists will be able to use those exits to access eastbound General De Gaulle Drive and the ground level of the Westbank Expressway.

Drivers are advised to approach the closure and exits with caution, taking care to notice construction signs, work crews, equipment and stopped or slowed traffic ahead.

