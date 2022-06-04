Westbank Expressway reopens 21 hours earlier than planned after roadwork completed near CCC Bridge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Motorists leaving New Orleans for the Westbank can again utilize the westbound side of the Westbank Expressway, after officials reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday (June 5) that scheduled roadwork had been completed nearly 21 hours earlier than expected.

The elevated portion of the westbound US Highway 90B had closed Saturday at 8 p.m. and was not expected to re-open until Monday at 5 a.m. But the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the roadway was reopened at 10:52 a.m. on Sunday, after contractors working through the night and early morning completed efforts to level the approach to the elevated section.

The work included milling a section of the expressway, re-paving and striping, part of a $147,000 improvement project, the DOTD said.

