BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Westbank Expressway reopens 21 hours earlier than planned after roadwork completed near CCC Bridge

The westbound side of the Westbank Expressway near the Crescent City Connection Bridge reopened...
The westbound side of the Westbank Expressway near the Crescent City Connection Bridge reopened to traffic before 11 a.m. Sunday, after scheduled road work was completed 21 hours faster than expected, the DOTD said.(Louisiana DOTD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Motorists leaving New Orleans for the Westbank can again utilize the westbound side of the Westbank Expressway, after officials reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday (June 5) that scheduled roadwork had been completed nearly 21 hours earlier than expected.

The elevated portion of the westbound US Highway 90B had closed Saturday at 8 p.m. and was not expected to re-open until Monday at 5 a.m. But the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the roadway was reopened at 10:52 a.m. on Sunday, after contractors working through the night and early morning completed efforts to level the approach to the elevated section.

The work included milling a section of the expressway, re-paving and striping, part of a $147,000 improvement project, the DOTD said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

Latest News

Road closure announced.
I-10 East closed at Williams Blvd. due to accident
Predrag Bisevac (mugshot).
18-wheeler driver charged in crash on I-12 that killed toddler
File photo of police tape.
Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Chef Menteur Highway
‘Absolute nightmare’: New North Shore transportation heads could alleviate traffic woes