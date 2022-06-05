Cyclist struck, killed early Sunday in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 46-year-old cyclist was struck from behind and killed early Sunday (June 5) as he rode his bicycle on the Interstate-10 Service Road near Mayo Boulevard, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was pedaling eastbound on the service road when he was struck by a black Nissan Altima traveling in the same direction at approximately 2:20 a.m., the NOPD said. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from New Orleans EMS.

The 31-year-old driver of the sedan was not injured, nor was he arrested or cited by police in the early stages of their traffic fatality investigation. The NOPD said blood-alcohol percentage tests are pending.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities detective Alisha Henderson at (504) 658-6207 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.