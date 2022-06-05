FFF: Transfer portal can help college football teams rebuild quickly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at how the transfer portal can help speed up the rebuilding process, the World Cup almost has it’s 32 countries, and let’s get some “Shawarma on the Go.”

FOOTBALL

The University of Southern California finished last season with a disastrous 4-8 record. To get things back to great, USC pried Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.

Now you would think Riley would have a lengthy grace period to get things right. Well you would be mistaken. In college football, you need to win now at all cost.

So Riley like most new coaches in 2022, hit the transfer portal big-time. He grabbed an eye-popping 20 transfers in the portal.

Offense alone that included some guys who could start right away: QB Caleb Williams (Oklahoma), RB Travis Dye (Oregon), RB Austin Rivers (Stanford), WR Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh), WR Brenden Rice (Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s son, Colorado), and WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma).

Riley’s transfer class was ranked No. 1 by 247 Sports. At No. 3, Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers. The former Notre Dame coach grabbed 15 transfers.

When Kelly arrived on campus, the Purple and Gold had 38 guys on scholarship. Now they’re getting close to the mandated 85 spots thanks to transfers and high school recruits.

USC and LSU are both very proud programs that expect national titles. With the transfer portal, that goal could arrive much sooner.

FÚTBOL

On Sunday, Wales beat Ukraine, 1-0, to clinch their first berth in the World Cup since 1958.

Wales will be in Group B of the World Cup along with USA, England, and Iran.

#USMNT opens their #WorldCup2022 schedule against Wales on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. USA plays England on Nov. 25, and Iran on Nov. 29. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 5, 2022

Wales and the USA will play on the opening night of the World Cup on Nov. 21.

Wales was the 30th country to clinch a spot in World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The other two will go to: Peru will play the winner of Australia/United Arab Emirates, and the winner of Costa Rica/New Zealand.

FOOD

Located inside the Jetgo gas station is one of my favorite spots to grab a gyro, Shawarma on the Go.

They also make on of the top Philly cheese steaks in NOLA.

Make sure to get some extra pita bread for their hummus, and no doubt order some tzatziki sauce. Their baba ganoush is high on my list, but it’s usually not on the menu.

Space is limited to sit in the gas station, so takeout is the best option for Shawarma on the Go.

