Hannah: A few showers possible Sunday afternoon, but a drier start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday starts off dry before temperatures climb into the 90s once again. Storm chances increase throughout the day, peaking during the afternoon.

Spotty showers and storms are possible south of the lake through the early evening, as well as in parts of southern Mississippi.

By the start of the work week, a drier pattern will be in place, with more above-normal temperatures in the low 90s. Lows overnight will be in the 70s. The chance for rain will return by the end of the week, as moisture moves into the area Thursday and Friday.

Thursday could see a pop-up shower or two, but widespread rain chances won’t return until Friday and the beginning of next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.