Hannah - A few showers possible this afternoon, but a drier start to the week

Drier air moves in lowering rain chances
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday starts off dry before temperatures climb into the 90s once again. Storm chances increase throughout the day, peaking during the afternoon.

Spotty showers and storms are possible south of the lake through the early evening, as well as in parts of southern Mississippi.

By the start of the work week a drier pattern will be in place, with more above-normal temperatures in the low 90s. Lows overnight will be in the 70s. The chance for rain will return by the end of the week as moisture moves into the area Thursday and Friday.

Thursday could see a pop-up shower or two, but widespread rain chances won’t return until Friday and the beginning of the weekend.

