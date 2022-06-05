BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Drier conditions moving into the work week

With rain chances near zero temperatures will jump into the middle 90s during the week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few big storms on Sunday afternoon with some hail things are calming down as we head into the work week. High pressure will lead to drier air in the middle and upper levels making it more difficult for storms to form. It won’t be completely dry, but it will definitely be more challenging to get a thunderstorm through the middle of the week. With fewer storms and clouds temperatures will soar into the middle 90s for most locations. Rain chances ramp back up towards the end of the week.

