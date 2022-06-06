BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session has adjourned and Gov. John Bel Edwards will shortly give his assessment of how it went.

Edwards is holding a news conference to talk about what was accomplished this session and what bills on his desk he may veto.

Lawmakers had until 6 p.m. to finish all of their work for this session but they wrapped up a little earlier than that.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans

Latest News

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
The remains of destroyed homes and businesses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in...
Grand Isle receiving $122 million to aid in Ida recovery
A woman holds a Carbon Monoxide detector as a demonstration.
CO2 detectors may soon be legally required in every home in La.
NOLA guns and car stunts over the weekend
NOLA guns and car stunts over the weekend
State legislative spring session ends
State legislative spring session ends