Bruce: That summer feel in South louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer officially begins on June 21st as the summer solstice arrive. Don’t tell that to mother nature as the summer feel is here and here for a while.

We will return to the 92-degree mark as we head into your Tuesday afternoon. Most will stay dry as a hot and dry dome develops overhead.

As we move into the next few days, the trend continues with little rain and even hotter temperatures. Highs will climb into the low-to-middle 90s, with heat index readings nearing 100.

The official start of summer is June 21st when we hit the summer solstice. We are in a sneak preview of hot temps as highs will hit the lower 90s with "feels like" temps approaching 100°. The 10 day outlook shows a bit hotter than average temps to continue. pic.twitter.com/JRDMQv1oRg — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 6, 2022

If you’re already looking forward to next weekend, rain chances return. Afternoon storms will be possible Thursday through Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.