Bruce: That summer feel in South louisiana

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer officially begins on June 21st as the summer solstice arrive. Don’t tell that to mother nature as the summer feel is here and here for a while.

We will return to the 92-degree mark as we head into your Tuesday afternoon. Most will stay dry as a hot and dry dome develops overhead.

As we move into the next few days, the trend continues with little rain and even hotter temperatures. Highs will climb into the low-to-middle 90s, with heat index readings nearing 100.

If you’re already looking forward to next weekend, rain chances return. Afternoon storms will be possible Thursday through Sunday.

